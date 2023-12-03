Pac-12 closes with highest-rated game in conference history with Oregon vs. Washington

With numbers like these, it’s still a wonder why this conference couldn’t find a television deal in order to keep the lights on.

ABC announced Saturday morning that it drew an average of 9.2 million viewers for the Pac-12 championship game where Washington defeated Oregon 34-31. It was the largest rating for the game since its inception.

The rating is 47 percent more than last year’s game where Utah beat USC 47-24, a game that was televised by Fox. At its peak in the middle of the second half, 11.1 million viewers were tuning into the last-ever Pac-12 football contest.

Unfortunately, it really was the last Pac-12 game as the conference couldn’t get any network to buy into the league. Ironically, this might have been the Pac-12’s finest season with two playoff contenders, two Heisman contenders and it was perhaps the deepest league in the country, even better than the mighty SEC.

For a finale, the Ducks and Huskies put on a good show where the game went down to the wire.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire