Pac-12 clinching scenarios: Washington, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona in championship hunt

And then there were four.

After entering last week's Pac-12 Conference games with seven teams still having a shot to make the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1, the list of teams that still could earn a berth in that game is now down to four with USC, Utah and UCLA out of contention.

That leaves Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and Arizona still in the running for a berth. Yes, Arizona.

The Huskies are 10-0 and 7-0 in conference play and are sitting in good shape at the top of the conference. A win over Oregon State this week or a win over Washington State next week would clinch a berth in the conference title game in Las Vegas for the Huskies.

Oregon, at 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Pac-12, would lock up a spot by beating Arizona State this week and Oregon State next week.

Oregon State (8-2, 5-2) needs to upset Washington this week and Oregon next week to earn its ticket to Allegiant Stadium, but it also needs Arizona to lose a game.

While a longshot, Arizona (7-3, 5-2) could still get into the title game by beating Utah this week and Arizona State next week and having Oregon State beat Washington, but lose to Oregon.

It would also need UCLA to beat USC.

There are a lot of tie breaker scenarios with two-team ties and multiple-team ties that could come into play down the stretch, which the Pac-12 explains in detail here.

Basically, Washington and Oregon control their own destiny and are in the driver's seat to meet in the conference title game, but Oregon State and Arizona still have a chance, albeit small ones.

We are set to see the ending of the Pac-12 as we know it with college football conference realignment and expansion, but at least the Conference of Champions is going out with some drama and excitement.

The Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona Wildcats both still have a shot at making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Odds to win Pac-12 Conference

ESPN has the Ducks with a 62.7% to win the Pac-12, and the Huskies at 32.2%.

The Beavers are given a 4.3% shot, while the Wildcats are at 0.7%.

BetMGM Sportsbook puts Oregon at -190 to win the Pac-12 title.

It was Washington at +180, Oregon State at +1600 and Arizona at +3000.

