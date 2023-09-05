Pac-12 has a chance to dominate the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony

The Pac-12 Conference might be dying, but it could really go out in style this year. One reason the Pac-12 could have a banner year is that there are so many Heisman Trophy candidates in play for the conference. It’s only one week, but if you look around the larger landscape of college football, you will see that there are several legitimate contenders for the award. If they all play really well, it will be hard for Heisman contenders from other conferences to emerge and displace them.

Of course it’s only one week, and of course USC and Oregon played cupcake opponents this past weekend, but Pac-12 players, particularly quarterbacks, are certainly in position to have big years and make Heisman statements.

Let’s go through the main Pac-12 Heisman contenders and mention a few other national Heisman candidates who might get in their way in New York City this December:

BO NIX

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Bo Nix and Oregon put up 81 points on Portland State. Cupcake? Sure. Still, it looked dazzling and showed that Nix probably won’t have problems this year without his 2022 offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, who is at Arizona State.

Follow Ducks Wire for complete Oregon coverage.

MICHAEL PENIX

Sep 2, 2023; Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington put 56 points on the board against Boise State, which is not a cupcake opponent. Penix could certainly put up the kinds of numbers which could get him a ticket to the Downtown Athletic Club.

TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

#Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter played 145 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. How insane is that? In the 9 years I've done #USC participation charts, charting every single snap, only 4 players have hit triple digits w/ Damien Mama's 109 total snaps in the Rose Bowl the max. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) September 4, 2023

TRAVIS HUNTER FUN FACT

TRAVIS HUNTER HIGHLIGHTS

Travis Hunter was ridiculous … to make a chase down touchdown saving tackle from across the field and then an interception on the same drive Insane athleticism and stamina pic.twitter.com/vS6V9hWFj9 — Bobby Fijan (@bobbyfijan) September 3, 2023

SHEDEUR SANDERS

ICYMI Shedeur Sanders highlights from yesterday pic.twitter.com/Y1W7OK5GUk — JD  (@JDGoldboys) September 3, 2023

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete Colorado coverage.

ZACHARIAH BRANCH

Aug 26, 2023; Los Angeles Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

No, he’s not a top-tier contender just yet, but Branch has already made numerous spectacular plays this season at USC. If he plays big and posts awesome numbers against Notre Dame and Utah, he will enter November with a real shot at the Heisman, even with the other guy on his team.

You know, the other guy. The guy who won the Heisman last year …

CALEB WILLIAMS

Dec 10, 2022; New York. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams looks like Caleb Williams. If he keeps playing like Caleb Williams, he’ll be a Heisman finalist, period.

NON-PAC-12 HEISMAN CANDIDATES: JORDAN TRAVIS

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Jordan Travis presided over a Florida State offense which thrived in the second half of a beatdown against LSU. If he leads Florida State to the College Football Playoff — and many people would bet on that happening right now — he’ll be in very good position for a Heisman finalist berth.

JALEN MILROE

Jalen milroe really scored a touchdown after this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WE75d7xMNa — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 2, 2023

If Milroe turns out to be the answer for Alabama at quarterback, and he leads the Tide to the playoff, he’ll get a long look for Heisman consideration.

Follow Roll Tide Wire for complete Alabama coverage.

DILLON GABRIEL

BIG 12 TOTAL QBR THROUGH WEEK 1 (OVERALL)

1 Dillon Gabriel/Oklahoma 97.1 (3)

2 Emory Jones/Cincinnati 96.6 (4)

3 John Rhys Plumlee/UCF 87.4 (19)

4 Jason Bean/Kansas 82.7 (25)

5 Blake Shapen/Baylor 69.5 (43)

6 Will Howard/Kansas State 66.2 (48)

7 Tyler Shough/Texas Tech 66.1 (49)… pic.twitter.com/egfuT0W2I0 — CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) September 5, 2023

Is Oklahoma back? Maybe. If Dillon Gabriel leads the Sooners to a 12-1 record, chances are he’ll make it to New York.

Follow Sooners Wire for complete Oklahoma coverage.

QUINN EWERS

USA TODAY Sports syndication

Ewers wasn’t great in Week 1 versus Rice, but if he plays great and leads Texas to a win over Alabama this weekend, he’ll vault to the front of the Heisman pack.

Follow Longhorns Wire for complete Texas coverage.

JOE MILTON

THIS STIFF-ARM BY JOE MILTON III 😱 pic.twitter.com/GpERr4kWSh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2023

Tennessee will get its big shots against Alabama and Georgia. If Milton can rise to the moment, he will be in the center of the Heisman conversation.

Follow Vols Wire for complete Tennessee coverage.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire