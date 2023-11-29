Pac-12 championship: Can No. 5 Oregon football beat No. 3 Washington? Stats, what to know

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin celebrates a touchdown as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 8-1) vs. No. 3 Washington (12-0, 9-0)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

How to watch: TV — ABC. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is a 9.5-point favorite

Two top-5 teams, two Heisman hopefuls, two programs trying to stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth all adds up to one epic rematch in the Pac-12 championship game.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Oregon and Washington when they play for the second time this season Friday in Las Vegas.

The Ducks, who have lost two in a row to the Huskies, including 36-33 on Oct. 14 in Seattle, are the better team by every significant statistical measurement.

Washington, however, is undefeated, and the first conference team to end the regular season without a loss since the Pac-10 became the Pac-12 in 2011.

"This one doesn't require a lot of extra motivation," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said earlier this week.

The last time Oregon played Washington

The Oregon-Washington game in Husky Stadium six weeks ago was a classic.

In what was the first top-10 matchup in the 115-game history of the series, the lead was swapped seven times, including with 1:38 left when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to put Washington in the lead.

Oregon had a chance to tie the score, but Camden Lewis missed a game-tying 43-yard field goal as time expired.

The Ducks outperformed the Huskies in nearly every statistical category, including total yards (541-415), passing yards (337-316), rushing yards (204-99) and first downs (32-24).

Lanning also came under fire after the game for his decision to go for it unsuccessfully on fourth down three times, including twice when Oregon was within range of a short field-goal attempt.

"I mean, we didn't finish," said Lanning when asked about his memories from that game. "We didn't win the game last time. So that's the kind of thing that sticks with you. But you know, our coaches have been working extremely hard as soon as our game (last week) was over as far as getting prep, and so have our players."

The Ducks have been on a tear since that loss, going 6-0 with an average winning margin of 26 points. They enter Friday's game as one of just three teams ranked in the top 10 nationally for both scoring offense (No. 2, 45.3 points per game) and scoring defense (No. 7, 15.9).

“They’re a very good football team and since (the loss) they’ve had their backs to the wall … and with that comes an urgency and I think you see that through their play," Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said this week.

Bo Nix vs. Michael Penix Jr. — Round 3

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle.

This will be the third meeting between Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington's Penix — the No. 1 and No. 2 passing leaders in the NCAA, respectively.

Penix and the Huskies have won both previous games, though both quarterbacks put a show on each time.

Last season in a 37-34 loss, Nix completed 19-for-28 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 55 yards and a score.

In the game earlier this season he was 33-for-44 for 337 yards and two TDs.

Last season, Penix was 26-for-35 for 408 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

This season he was 22-for-37 for 302 yards, four TDs and one pick.

As far as season stats go, here's how Nix and Penix compare:

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle.

Bo Nix

Has thrown for 3,906 yards, 37 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Leads the nation in passing yards per game (325.5), ranks second in passing touchdowns (37), passer rating (189.82), total yards per game (338.8) and total touchdowns (43), and third in total yards per play (9.07).

Leads the nation with a completion percentage of 78.6% (315-of-401) and is on pace to break the NCAA single-season record of 77.4% held by Mac Jones (2020, Alabama).

Has completed at least 72% of his passes in all 12 games, with five games of 80.0 percent or better.

Michael Penix Jr.

Has completed 280-of-427 passes for 3,899 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

His average of 324.92 passing yards per game ranks second in the NCAA. He also is tied for fourth in passing TDs and ranks fifth in total offense (323.8).

Since the Ducks' loss in October, Nix has been shredding opposing defenses to the tune of 2,110 yards (351.7 per game) with 20 touchdowns and one interceptions on 151-of-194 passing (77.8%).

Penix has slowed down a spell, as his last six-game stretch includes 1,598 passing yards (266.3 per game) with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions and a completion percentage of 59% (125-for-212).

"He's still won every single game," Lanning reminded. "And maybe he hasn't had some of the stats that he's had early in the season, but he's obviously a really talented quarterback, a really good quarterback. So, you know, it's late in the season. Everybody gets a little bit banged up. I don't know. But to me, he's still playing really elite football."

Oregon football injury update

Lanning said on Monday that starting wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is improving after leaving the game against Oregon State with an injury.

He sounded less certain about a pair of injured defensive backs, including starting cornerback Jahlil Florence.

Bryant appeared to injure a leg after an awkward tackle along the Beavers' sideline and needed to be helped by Oregon medical staff to get back to the Ducks' side of the field.

"He's out there and getting better," Lanning said. "I think we'll be in good shape to happen this weekend."

Bryant has 26 catches for 380 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been one of the Ducks' four core players at his position, along with Troy Franklin, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden.

"I think we have a really good group in that room, and some young guys that could certainly be contributing and helping us," Lanning said. "We just have some guys that have been playing at a really high level."

Florence was on the sideline on crutches against Oregon State, and freshman reserve Rodrick Pleasant also missed the game.

“I’m expecting us to have some of those guys back,” Lanning said. “We’ll have to wait and see as the week progresses. That’s kind of the way it goes at this point of the season.”

Now that the Ducks have reached the postseason, all limitations are off the redshirting players so everyone on the roster is eligible to play without repercussion.

Per game statistical comparison of Oregon and Washington

Scoring offense: Oregon, 45.25 points per game; Washington, 38.0

Scoring defense: Oregon, 15.92 points allowed per game; Washington, 23.0

Total offense: Oregon, 540.25 yards per game; Washington, 468.08

Total defense: Oregon, 306.92 yards allowed per game; Washington, 399.75

Rushing offense: Oregon, 188.83 yards per game; Washington, 122.58

Rushing defense: Oregon, 92.58 yards allowed per game; Washington, 134.58.

Pass offense: Oregon 351.42 yards per game; Washington, 345.5

Pass defense: Oregon, 214.33 yards allowed per game; Washington, 265.17

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-9; Washington, plus-1

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 52.24%; Washington, 46.21%

Opponent's third-down conversion: Oregon, 32.32%; Washington, 40.91%

Penalties: Oregon, 7.4 per game; Washington, 7.9

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Pac-12 championship: Can Oregon football beat Washington in rematch?