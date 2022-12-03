Pac-12 championship live tracker: Utah runs away with title as USC's CFP hopes in peril

Utah wide receiver Luca Caldarella, left, celebrates a touchdown past USC defensive back Calen Bullock in the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Utah pulled away from USC in the second half to win the Pac-12 championship game 47-24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday.

It's the second straight Pac-12 crown for the Utes, who are headed back to the Rose Bowl.

For USC, the loss may cost it a shot at the College Football Playoff. The Trojans entered the week ranked No. 4, so it will be up the the committee to decide if they'll drop below No. 5 Ohio State, which doesn't play this week.

It was a stunning turn of events after a scintillating start from USC quarterback Caleb Williams and his offense. Williams, the Heisman Trophy favorite, was in total command, and USC appeared to be well on its way to both a conference title and a shot at the national championship with an early 17-3 lead.

But Utah's defense found a way to corral him, and the star QB appeared to be limping as the game went on. His limited mobility slowed the Trojans down, while Utah simply kept scoring and never looked back.