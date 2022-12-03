Pac-12 championship live tracker: USC fights for CFP spot vs. Utah

It's been a long time since a Pac-12 title game meant so much.

No. 4 USC faces No. 11 Utah for the conference crown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday.

For USC, it’s pretty simple. With a win, the Trojans will reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Additionally, USC can win its first Pac-12 title since 2017. And on an individual level, quarterback Caleb Williams can further establish himself as the leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.

The Utes, meanwhile, are going for two Pac-12 titles in a row and a return trip to the Rose Bowl after Utah lost to Ohio State in a 48-45 thriller last year. The Utes would love an opportunity to return to Pasadena.

Utah outlasted USC 43-42 in an epic tilt on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City. The rematch figures to be another fun battle.