Pac-12 Championship Game tiebreaker scenarios: USC’s Dec. 2 opponent in Vegas

So, did the Utah Utes get eliminated by their loss to Oregon late Saturday night, while you were reveling in the aftermath of USC’s thrilling win over UCLA?

No, they did not.

Utah is not only alive; the Utes have a clear path to Las Vegas. They’re not in a preferred position — they need a lot of help — but the scenario they need is not that far-fetched at all.

Let’s walk you through the Pac-12 Championship Game tiebreaker scenarios which will determine the team USC faces on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas, plus some playoff and New Year’s Six bowl notes as well:

THE UTAH SCENARIO

Utah beating Colorado will happen. We don’t even have to discuss that part of this scenario.

The other obvious element Utah needs is for Oregon to lose at Oregon State. Would you bet everything you have on the Beavers? No … but it does figure to be a tough game, especially with Oregon’s Bo Nix not nearly at full speed.

That’s part of the Utah scenario, but then things get tricky.

THE FULL DETAILS

Utah gets into champ game with: – win over Colo

– UW beats WSU

– OSU beats Oregon

– UCLA beats Cal The Utes need a UCLA win in order to send the tiebreaker to the fourth step, which they would win based on SOS — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 20, 2022

WAIT A MINUTE

Oregon has one Pac-12 loss. Utah has two Pac-12 losses. Washington has two Pac-12 losses.

Why does Utah need Washington to win and not lose?

Good question.

The answer: If Washington loses, it will drop a third game in Pac-12 play. This would leave Utah and Oregon in a two-team tiebreaker. Oregon’s head-to-head win would carry.

Utah needs Washington to create a three-team tie. Since Utah and Washington did not play each other, head-to-head tiebreakers do not apply. All three teams need to have head-to-head results for H2H tiebreakers to decide a three-team tie. Utah needs Washington to win to preserve a three-team tie if Oregon loses to Oregon State. All three teams would be 7-2 in the Pac-12 if UW beats Wazzu and Oregon loses to Oregon State.

WHY IS UCLA-CAL SO IMPORTANT?

If a three-team tie — Oregon, Utah, and Washington all being 7-2 — does in fact occur, UCLA-Cal matters because it would affect the strength of schedule formula which resolves three-team Pac-12 ties in the event that head-to-head tiebreakers do not apply.

MORE ON UCLA-CAL

If head-to-head tiebreakers don’t apply, the next tiebreaker is common opponents, which — according to the Pac-12 office — would not resolve a three-way Oregon-Utah-Washington tie.

The fourth tiebreaker is the strength of schedule formula. The simplest way to put this is is that a UCLA win makes the Bruins look better. UCLA beat both Utah and Washington, so that’s why a UCLA win changes the math in the Pac-12 strength of schedule formula as the fourth tiebreaker in a three-team tie without universal head-to-heads. Utah benefits from that turn of events.

IF CAL UPSETS UCLA NEXT WEEK

Utah needs UCLA to win.

What happens if Cal wins? Utah would be eliminated from the Pac-12 title game, because UCLA would be devalued as part of Utah’s strength of schedule. Its loss to the Bruins would look worse. Oregon’s loss to Oregon State this upcoming weekend (which is a necessary component of a three-way tie) would look comparatively better.

THE WASHINGTON SCENARIO

Washington gets into the champ game with:

– win over WSU

– OSU win over Oregon

– Cal win over UCLA — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 20, 2022

THE OREGON SCENARIOS, PLURAL

Because Oregon controls its fate — and Washington and Utah do not — Oregon has more paths to Las Vegas to face USC.

Beat Oregon State. Oregon is “win and in.” Utah and Washington are not. If Oregon loses to Oregon State, it still makes it if Washington loses to Washington State. Utah MUST have a UCLA win over Cal combined with an Oregon loss and a Washington win.

If Utah gets an Oregon loss to Oregon State, that’s not enough by itself. The Utes also need that win by the Bruins versus Cal, plus a Washington win over Washington State.

USC PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

USC making the playoff is more realistic right now, but the Trojans will have a tough time winning two games against Notre Dame and whomever they face in Las Vegas. If USC wins those two games, the scenarios for playoff inclusion are clear:

TCU loses once LSU loses to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game Clemson loses

There’s more to be said about these scenarios below:

IMPORTANCE OF SCENARIOS

TCU losing and LSU losing are far more important than Clemson losing.

TCU and LSU would clearly be ahead of USC if they win out. TCU would be unbeaten. LSU would have wins over Alabama and Georgia and would be SEC champion. No SEC champion has ever been left out of the playoff. The Tigers would have a win over No. 1 Georgia in their pocket. Even with two losses, LSU very likely gets in over USC for the fourth spot.

Clemson losing would reduce uncertainty, but with North Carolina losing to Georgia Tech, USC’s strength of schedule — if it does beat Notre Dame and then Oregon or Utah in the Pac-12 title game — would be superior to Clemson’s. If both teams are 12-1, USC has to love its chances.

USC NEW YEAR'S SIX BOWL SCENARIOS

USC’s odds of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl — a top-tier postseason game — soared as a result of the win over UCLA.

USC basically has two chances to make an NY6 game.

USC WIN OVER NOTRE DAME

If USC beats Notre Dame but loses the Pac-12 title game, the Trojans should land in the Cotton Bowl. They won’t fall to the Holiday or Alamo.

USC beating Notre Dame would lift the Trojans to 11-1 and a top-five spot in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. Even if they lost the Pac-12 Championship Game, the Trojans would:

Finish in the top 12, which makes them eligible for the NY6 at-large slot in the Cotton Bowl. Finish ahead of Penn State, a competitor for that at-large slot.

NEW YEAR'S SIX BOWL PROJECTIONS

Right now, the College Football Playoff has two spots locked up:

Georgia, even if it loses to LSU in the SEC title game; the Bulldogs would play in the Peach Bowl.

The Ohio State-Michigan winner, headed to the Fiesta Bowl.

USC, TCU, LSU, the OSU-Michigan loser, and Clemson are all in the mix for the final two spots.

If TCU makes the playoff, the Big 12 gets a second NY6 berth in the Sugar, with LSU, Alabama, or Tennessee being the opponent.

Alabama vs. the ACC is the likely Orange Bowl matchup, though Tennessee and Bama could flip spots with the Sugar Bowl.

The OSU-Michigan loser probably goes to the Rose Bowl and will face a Pac-12 team.

The Cotton Bowl gets the Group of Five champion versus an at-large team.

With Tennessee, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Utah, and Ole Miss all losing in Week 12, there simply aren’t enough teams as possible candidates to finish ahead of USC in positioning for a Cotton Bowl berth if USC beats Notre Dame and loses the Pac-12 title game.

USC would unofficially but genuinely lock up a Cotton Bowl bid — at worst — with a win over Notre Dame.

IF USC LOSES TO NOTRE DAME

We don’t want it to happen, but if USC does lose to Notre Dame, the Trojans get the Pac-12 Championship Game as a chance to not only win a conference title, but earn their way to the Rose Bowl against the Michigan-Ohio State loser.

That would be a very attractive New Year’s Day destination, to say the least.

USC-NOTRE DAME GAME INFORMATION

Saturday, November 26

4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Los Angeles Coliseum

ABC television

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION

Friday, December 2, 2022

5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Fox Sports

Opponent to be determined

