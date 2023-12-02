Pac-12 Championship Game Interview: Jalen McMillan
Washington student-athlete Jalen McMillan caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after the 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.
Washington student-athlete Jalen McMillan caught up with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after the 2023 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Conference championship weekend is here.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
By Tuesday evening, the future of Washington State and Oregon State will be more known — as well as the existence of the Pac-12.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
The Trojans have their new defensive coordinator.