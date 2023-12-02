Pac-12 Championship Game Interview: Edefuan Ulofoshio
Washington lineback Edefuan Ulofoshio joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after the Huskies' Pac-12 Championship Game victory on Dec. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas.
Washington lineback Edefuan Ulofoshio joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after the Huskies' Pac-12 Championship Game victory on Dec. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Conference championship weekend is here.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Follow the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday with Yahoo Sports as FC Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference final and LAFC faces the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference final.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
This was Tatum's first ejection of the season.
Flagg, the No. 1 player in the country in the Class of 2024 and a Duke commit, did it all for the Eagles.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Which sleepers will awaken in Week 13? Scott Pianowski reveals his list.
Dak Prescott is the hottest quarterback in the NFL.
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.
If you're looking to give your fantasy roster a jolt, take a chance and pick up one of these players.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!