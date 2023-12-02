Pac-12 Championship Game Interview: Michael Penix
Washington quarterback and Pac-12 Championship Game MVP Michael Penix joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson following the Huskies' win on Dec. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas.
Washington quarterback and Pac-12 Championship Game MVP Michael Penix joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson following the Huskies' win on Dec. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Conference championship weekend is here.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns as Washington put up a whopping 572 yards of offense.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
Who doesn't love a good big man touchdown?
The Grizzlies star filed a countersuit against the teenager in April.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
The Dolphins running back aggravated his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks ago.
Joe Flacco will be the Browns' fourth starting QB of the season.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, he isn't exactly wrong.