Pac-12 Championship Game Interview: Kalen DeBoer
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer joined Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth after the Huskies' Pac-12 Championship Game victory on Dec. 1, 2023 in Las Vegas.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
It's time for the Pac-12 Championship game. Here's how to watch Washington and Oregon face off tonight.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
The winner is probably heading to the College Football Playoff.
Conference championship weekend is here.
No. 4 Washington closed out an undefeated regular season in dramatic fashion.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
Although the spread would indicate otherwise, Washington and Oregon both have tests this week that could push either off track for the Pac-12 title.
