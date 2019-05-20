Pac-12 CEOs vote to improve non-conference basketball schedules, lessen transfer penalties within conference originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

Interesting news is emerging from the Pac-12 Conference CEOs' annual spring meeting in San Francisco. Presidents and chancellors met and voted on a variety of topics, the two biggest changes approved are;

1) Raising standards for non-conference basketball schedules.

Beginning in the 2020-21 season, November and December will have far less cupcake games. Men's basketball non-conference opponents will now need to have a five-year average NET ranking of at least 175 for home games and 200 or better for road games, up from the Pac-12′s previous standard for non-conference opponents of a five-year average of 300 RPI.

The move will have impact on power rankings and the NCAA Tournament selection process. Pac-12 teams received little benefit from victories over opponents in the bottom half of Division I, while losses severely hurt the team's resume.

Under this rule, Oregon wouldn't have played Portland State and Florida A&M. Oregon State wouldn't have played Central Connecticut State or UC-Riverside.

2) Eliminating "loss of season" of eligibility for undergraduate transfers who transfer within the conference.

The CEO group voted to eliminate the "loss of a season" of eligibility penalty for all student-athletes who transfer within the Pac-12. This means undergraduate intra-conference transfers still have to sit out a year in residency, but won't lose a year of eligibility.

According to the Pac-12, "The rule is designed to provide student-athletes with a similar experience to another student who decides to transfer."

