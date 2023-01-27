Pac-12 bubble watch: Arizona State loses at Washington, falls behind USC for NCAA Tournament bid

What a difference a week makes. Last week, on Thursday afternoon, Pac-12 basketball teams were preparing for Thursday night games. USC was likely an NIT team. Arizona State was clearly in the NCAA Tournament field for the time being. Utah had a lot of work to do.

Utah’s situation hasn’t really changed much. USC and Arizona State, on the other hand, have switched positions.

USC beat Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday to begin to change the bubble conversation in the Pac-12, but the Trojans needed a high-end win to truly shift the state of play in the conference’s bubble picture.

They got that big win on Thursday against UCLA.

Meanwhile, Arizona State lost 69-66 in overtime to Washington on Thursday night in Seattle. This loss follows previous losses at home to UCLA and USC. The Sun Devils are throwing away the amount of leverage they previously had. USC has surpassed them without question or debate.

Utah won at Oregon State on Thursday. The Utes face a very important game at Oregon on the weekend.

