Pac-12 Bowl Preview: UCLA has massive advantage against depleted Pitt

The UCLA Bruins are the last Pac-12 team to play a bowl game before Utah and USC play their own postseason games at the start of 2023.

Chip Kelly’s team faces Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl. The Bruins should be massive favorites in what could be a lopsided contest in El Paso, Texas.

Former USC QB Kedon Slovis has now transferred to BYU after just one year at Pitt, and the Panthers will also be without star running back Israel Abanikanda, wo has opted out to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft.

Abanikanda was the focal point of the Pitt offense, finishing with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, which led the FBS.

On top of that, seven other Pitt starters and significant players aren’t suiting up.

UCLA, on the other hand, will have Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson for this game despite the fact that both players are headed for the pros.

UCLA finished 14th in the nation in points per game (39.6), 6th in yards (507.8) and 11th in rushing yards (246.3), so this offense can put up points with the best of them.

That is huge for UCLA. The Panthers will decide between Nate Yarnell and Nick Patti at QB, although Pat Narduzzi said both players might see playing time.

A backup QB and backup RB for Pitt, and a loaded UCLA offense should tilt this heavily in the Bruins’ favor.

Pitt starters / significant players who Pitt will not have in the Sun Bowl are: Kedon Slovis

Izzy Abanikanda

Gabe Houy

Calijah Kancey

Haba Baldonado

Deslin Alexandre

SirVocea Dennis

John Morgan

Brandon Hill — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) December 19, 2022

Had this back-and-forth with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly about Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Zach Charbonnet and others playing in the Sun Bowl. Those 2 both practiced today; Kelly then talks about sizing up Pitt's defense. pic.twitter.com/yrpHHk87dV — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 27, 2022

