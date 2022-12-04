Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Where all eligible teams will be playing this post-season

Any which way you want to look at it, the Pac-12 had one of the best seasons that it’s seen in recent memory. While there were five teams in the conference that ended the year non-bowl eligible, the other 7 teams all will be playing on this December, with 6 of those teams ranking among the best in the nation.

With Uta, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon State all ranking inside the top 25 in the nation, it was a big resurgence for the Pac-12, which is a Power 5 conference that has recently been viewed as one of the worst in the nation.

So where will we see all of these bowl-eligible teams playing later this month? Take a look at the newly released bowl matchups:

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible in 2022

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible in 2022

California Golden Bears

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible in 2022

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible in 2022

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Helmet

Bowl Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina or Notre Dame

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida Gators

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Not Bowl Eligible in 2022

UCLA Bruins

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane Green Wave

Utah Utes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: Rose Bowl vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: Alamo Bowl vs. Texas Longhorns

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Matchup: LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire