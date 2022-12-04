Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Where all eligible teams will be playing this post-season
Any which way you want to look at it, the Pac-12 had one of the best seasons that it’s seen in recent memory. While there were five teams in the conference that ended the year non-bowl eligible, the other 7 teams all will be playing on this December, with 6 of those teams ranking among the best in the nation.
With Uta, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon State all ranking inside the top 25 in the nation, it was a big resurgence for the Pac-12, which is a Power 5 conference that has recently been viewed as one of the worst in the nation.
So where will we see all of these bowl-eligible teams playing later this month? Take a look at the newly released bowl matchups:
Arizona Wildcats
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Not Bowl Eligible in 2022
Arizona State Sun Devils
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Not Bowl Eligible in 2022
California Golden Bears
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Not Bowl Eligible in 2022
Colorado Buffaloes
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Not Bowl Eligible in 2022
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks Helmet
Bowl Matchup: Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina or Notre Dame
Oregon State Beavers
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida Gators
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Not Bowl Eligible in 2022
UCLA Bruins
Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: Cotton Bowl vs. Tulane Green Wave
Utah Utes
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: Rose Bowl vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Washington Huskies
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: Alamo Bowl vs. Texas Longhorns
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Bowl Matchup: LA Bowl vs. Fresno State