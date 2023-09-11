Is the Pac-12 the best conference in the nation? The rankings say so…

Timing is everything.

For years, the Pac-12 Conference has been considered one of the weaker Power 5 conference. But now, ironically, in its last season as a league, the Pac-12 has never been stronger.

The Conference of Champions has been incredibly impressive so far this year and looks like it could once again live up to its name in 2023. By looking at the rankings following Week 2 of the season, it’s hard to argue against the idea that the Pac-12 could be the strongest conference in the nation.

Almost all of the Pac-12’s early success in 2023 is due to superb quarterback play. Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman winner and it doesn’t look like he’s ready to slow down any time soon. The usuals such as Michael Penix, Jr. and Bo Nix are also having nice starts, but it’s the quarterbacks such as Cameron Ward of Washington State and DJ Uiagalelei of Oregon State that provide depth for the conference.

Things will change once the conference season gets in full swing, but having one last great Pac-12 season is definitely bitter-sweet. Here’s a look at where the Pac-12 stands amongst the Power 5 conference when it comes to number of teams in the Top-25 rankings after Week 2:

Pac-12 (8 teams)

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

SEC (5 teams)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

ACC (4 teams)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten (4 teams)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Big XII (3 teams)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire