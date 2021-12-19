Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Arizona takes top spot

The non-conference portion of the college basketball season is basically over, with most Pac-12 teams only having 1-2 more games against teams not in the conference remaining.

That gives us a pretty solid picture of which teams in the Pac are real no doubt contenders, and which teams are going to be lucky to secure a spot in the tournament – although UCLA proved last year even a play-in game is good enough to make some real noise in March.

There’s a new No. 1 in the power rankings though, as Arizona took over the top spot from UCLA because of their sparkly 11-0 record, which includes wins over Michigan and Illinois.

All three of Arizona, UCLA, and USC look like legit Final 4 contenders at this stage of the season, but the rest of the conference will be fighting for a chance to even compete in March.

Oregon helped their cause with a hard fought game against Baylor on Saturday, even if the end result was still a loss.

Here is a look at the Pac-12 Power Rankings heading into conference play:

Oregon State 1-10 (Last Week: 12)

The Beavers were an Elite 8 team back in March, but Wayne Tinkle’s group has taken quite a tumble since then. They are 1-10 on the year after falling to Texas A&M on Saturday, and grade out as one of the worst P5 programs in the country right now.

Washington 5-4 (Last Week: 11)

COVID cost Washington the three biggest games on their schedule – Arizona, UCLA, and Gonzaga – but they finally returned and eventually secured a victory over SeattleU.

Still, they are just 5-4 on the year and have not found much success at all under coach Mike Hopkins, who may be on his way out the door soon.

Cal 6-5 (Last Week: 10)

Cal has won four of their last five heading into a Sunday afternoon battle with Dartmouth. They nearly secured a win over ranked Seton Hall a few weeks ago as well, and are a dark horse team to watch in the Pac-12 this year.

Arizona State 5-6 (Last Week: 9)

The Sun Devils are 5-6 on the year with ugly losses to Washington State and UC-Riverside, but a recent win over Creighton and an overtime victory over the Ducks.

They will have their hands full with 12-1 University of San Francisco on Sunday evening.

Stanford 6-3 (Last Week: 8)

The Cardinal have won three out of their last four after getting smoked by Baylor last week. That streak includes a win over Oregon and a four point loss to Colorado.

They play No. 17 ranked Texas on Sunday, another huge test for this squad.

Utah 7-4 (Last Week: 6)

After a 5-0 start the Utes are just 2-4 in their last six, including losses to unranked Missouri and Texas Christian.

Fresno State is their final non-conference test before they get fully into Pac-12 play, and at this point they’ll need a handful of upsets to secure a tournament spot in March.

Colorado 9-3 (Last Week: 5)

The Buffs predictably fell to both UCLA and Tennessee on back-to-back games, but they are riding a nice three-game winning streak into their big matchup with Kansas on Tuesday.

A win against the Jayhawks would go a long, long way toward securing an at-large bid for Tad Boyle’s squad.

Oregon 6-6 (Last Week: 7)

The Ducks have lost three of their last four, with the only win against a lowly Portland squad, but they played well against the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday evening, and seem like they might finally be turning a corner under coach Dana Altman.

Pepperdine is their final tune-up before Pac-12 conference play begins.

Washington State 8-4 (Last Week: 4)

The Cougars are 1-2 in the past three, with an ugly loss to South Dakota State and New Mexico State hurting their at-large chances. They need a win over Boise State heading into conference play to get back on the right track.

USC 12-0 (Last Week: 3)

The Trojans officially completed their non-conference slate without a loss, losing their big game against Oklahoma State to COVID.

San Diego State is a nice win, but this team remains relatively untested heading into a showdown with Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona squad on January 2.

UCLA 8-1 (Last Week: 1)

The Bruins are down three games thanks to COVID as well, gaining a win via forfeit over UW and having games against Alcorn State and Cal Poly cancelled.

They are 8-1 with their only loss to No. 5 Gonzaga, but they drop a spot ahead of their Dec. 30 showdown with the new No. 1, Arizona.

Arizona 11-0 (Last Week: 2)

Tommy Lloyd is a national coach of the year candidate in his first season at the helm for the Wildcats. They earned an impressive win over Illinois and remain undefeated heading into a brutal three game stretch against Tennessee, UCLA, and USC.

