Pac-12 basketball has lots of good teams, but does it have any Final Four teams?

The Pac-12 should have several good to very good teams this season. Arizona, USC, UCLA, Colorado, and Oregon are all expected to be good. All five teams are expected to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but win at least one game in the tournament and get decent seeds (8 or higher) in March Madness. They’re not expected to be bubble teams on Selection Sunday. They’re all supposed to comfortably get into the brackets next March.

However, of those five really good teams, does any team have enough quality to be considered a favorite for the Final Four? USC and Arizona might have a chance at making the Final Four, but being a favorite and having a chance are two different things. We asked our Pac-12 basketball panel if there are going to be any Final Four teams in this conference this season.

Matt Zemek: None

Zachary Neel: None

Matt Wadleigh: I have one Final Four team, but I don’t know who it’ll be. It could be ANY of USC, UCLA, or Arizona. If Bronny James is healthy, the Trojans are a scary team.

Don Smalley: Arizona

