Pac-12 basketball expert panel predicts the conference’s 2024 NCAA Tournament seeds

The national consensus on Pac-12 basketball this season is that the conference will get at least five teams to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Most experts think no Pac-12 teams will make the Final Four, though Arizona will be a team some people predict to make it to Glendale next April.

In terms of the Sweet 16 and the all-important second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, you will generally find that experts think the Pac-12 should get three or four teams in the Sweet 16.

We will see if the league can live up to those expectations.

Part of the process of living up to preseason expectations in the NCAA Tournament is to get a high-enough seed which leads to a good draw and an enviable bracket path in March.

We asked our Pac-12 basketball panel for predictions on which seeds will be earned by the Pac-12 teams which get into the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Matt Zemek: Oregon 7, UCLA 5, Colorado 4, USC 3, Arizona 2

Zachary Neel: ASU 12 / UO 7 / Colorado 6 / UCLA 3 / AZ 2 / USC 2

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona 2, USC 3, UCLA 6, Colorado 7, Arizona State 11

Don Smalley: 1 Arizona, 3 UCLA, 4 USC, 6 Oregon, 10 Colorado

