Pac-12 basketball did not separate itself from the Mountain West and West Coast Conferences

Jon Wilner keeps tabs on Pac-12 basketball as well as Pac-12 football. There are bowl games to preview later this week, and there’s a lot of recruiting and portal action to monitor, but conference play in college basketball gears up later this week. That includes the Pac-12. The nonconference season is over, and that means it’s time to take stock of where the league sits after the first seven weeks of the season.

Here’s Wilner with some facts and figures:

“The Pac-12 is just 5-4 in head-to-head competition against the Mountain West and 6-4 against the WCC. Those records account for USC’s victory over Colorado State and Arizona State’s blowout loss at San Francisco on Wednesday night,” Wilner wrote.

“More telling, perhaps, are results against the conferences expected to receive just one bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“The Pac-12 has three head-to-head losses to the Big Sky, the Big West and the Western Athletic Conference, including Utah Valley’s victory at Oregon on Tuesday. (The Ducks were 12-point favorites.)

“The conference with the richest tradition and greatest resources has hardly separated itself from the competition.”

