Pac-12 baseball standings: May 16

The college football and college basketball seasons are in a bit of a dry season, so college baseball is at the forefront. The College World Series is approaching, and the Pac-12 Conference is top-heavy.

Stanford and Oregon State are both ranked in the top 25, and Washington, USC, Arizona State, and Oregon all have decent records. Here is the latest edition of the Pac-12 baseball standings with two weeks left in the month of May.

The Cardinal remain at the top and are ranked fifth in the entire nation, so they will be a tough out for anybody over the next few weeks.

STANFORD CARDINAL (20-7)

Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Stanford Cardinal center fielder Brock Jones (7) and Stanford Cardinal first baseman Carter Graham (31) walk off the field after the loss against the Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal are top in the Pac-12 and fifth in the country. They have a comfortable lead.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES (16-10)

Dec 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; General view of Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion during the second half of a basketball game between the Auburn Tigers and Washington Huskies. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are 32-14 overall, just two wins behind the Cardinal. However, they are three games back of Stanford in the Pac-12.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS (18-12)

Oregon State left fielder Wade Meckler, left, celebrates after crossing home plate to score for the Beavers Friday, June 3, 2022, at the 2022 NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium in Corvallis.

Syndication The Register Guard

The Beavers are 18th in the nation and have 36 wins on the year, the most in the Pac-12.

USC TROJANS (16-11)

USC Baseball — Taylor Jones of Auburn Wire

The Trojans are fourth in the Pac-12, although they could quickly make a run to the second spot.

ARIZNA STATE SUN DEVILS

Arizona State baseball is the No. 2 seed at an NCAA regional in Austin, Texas, opening against No. 3 seed Fairfield on Friday. Coach Tracy Smith is in his seventh season and fourth regional with the Sun Devils. Asu Coach Tracy Smith

The Sun Devils are fifth in the conference and right there with a number of teams, so a lot can change.

OREGON DUCKS (14-13)

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski, center, talks strategy as the Ducks take San Francisco to extra innings at PK Park March 30, 2022.

Syndication The Register Guard

The Ducks are just half a game behind Arizona State as of Monday evening.

UCLA BRUINS (11-14-1)

Dec 3, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general view of the UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion exterior. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is where the Pac-12 gets a little ugly. UCLA has a losing record in Pac-12 play but a 26-21-1 overall mark.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS (10-16)

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars logo on a pylon during a football game against the Oregon State Beavers in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars are right behind UCLA and have a 29-20 overall record.

ARIZONA WILDCATS (10-17)

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats fans look on from the stands during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats have a winning overall mark but a losing Pac-12 record and are tied with Cal.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (10-17)

Dec 5, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Muelu Iosefa (55) celebrates after making a fumble recovery against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough year in all sports for Cal.

UTAH UTES (8-18-1)

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes football team makes up for the dysmal season in baseball.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire