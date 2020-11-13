Pac-12 announces 'protocol errors' in COVID testing prior to Oregon - Stanford game
When the Stanford Cardinal traveled to Eugene to open the Pac-12 season last weekend, they took the field without a handful of key players.
Starting quarterback Davis Mill, wide receiver Connor Wedington, and defensive end Trey LaBounty did not play.
It wasn't injuries that held them out, rather, it was COVID-19.
Prior to the game, it was announced that due to contact tracing and COVID-19 protocols, the trio would have to miss the game.
I got contact traced, I tested negative for COVID. https://t.co/B1uxLkcVXo
— Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) November 7, 2020
Oregon would go on to win the game, 35-14. Had Stanford's starting quarterback been able to play, it may have been a different game. Unfortunately for Stanford, it sounds like he should have been on the field.
The Pac-12 announced on Friday that there were "protocol errors" that resulted in the players having to quarantine. The Pac-12 released the following statement.
Statement regarding Stanford game testing protocol errors: pic.twitter.com/dY1S8GmyGc
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 13, 2020
Stanford, as well, released its own statement, adding that "Saturday's inconclusive test results have been deemed invalid by team doctors, doctors unaffiliated with Stanford Athletics, and the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee."
So, it sounds like Mills, Wedington, and LaBounty should have been able to play.
This isn't the only COVID-related news that broke on Friday.
The Pac-12 also announced the cancellation of the Cal - Arizona game, and Bruce Feldman is reporting that the Oregon State - Washington game could be in jeopardy as well.
The future of the Pac-12 football season is cloudy at best.
