Pac-12 announces kickoff time, TV selection for Colorado’s Week 6 game at Arizona State

Colorado’s string of nationally televised games to begin the Deion Sanders era will end on Oct. 7 when the Buffs travel to Arizona State.

On Monday, the Pac-12 Conference announced kickoff times and television selections for Week 6 games, and Colorado-Arizona State was given a 4:30 p.m. MT kickoff on the Pac-12 Network. An early season non-night game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe means that high temperatures should be expected.

Other Week 6 Pac-12 games include Washington State at UCLA (1:00 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network), Oregon State at Cal (8:00 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network) and Arizona at USC (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN).

So far in 2023, Colorado has played on Fox three times (including Saturday’s 10 a.m. MT game vs. USC), ESPN once and ABC once. It was previously announced that Colorado’s Week 7 Friday night game vs. Stanford will be broadcast on ESPN.

