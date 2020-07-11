Pac-12 announces commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19

Just hours after the Pac-12 announced that conference-only schedules will be played for fall sports, including football, just as the Big Ten has done, the conference then announced that its commissioner, Larry Scott, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

After experiencing mild flu-like symptoms late this week and out of an abundance of caution, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott was tested for COVID-19. The test for Commissioner Scott came back positive, and as a result he is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician. Commissioner Scott is continuing to carry on his duties remotely as normal. -- The Pac-12 announced Friday evening

Statement from the Pac-12 Conference (July 10, 2020): pic.twitter.com/odEoOL20XO — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 11, 2020

Scott is 55 years old. It was in July of 2009 that he took over as the commissioner of the conference after serving as the chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association.

During Scott's tenure as Pac-12 commissioner, the conference expanded from 10 members to 12 in 2011 and also added an annual championship game in football that year.

As for the upcoming Pac-12 football schedule, Oregon's AD Rob Mullens says the conference's plan is to announce details on the updated schedules no later than July 31.

