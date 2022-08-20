Pac-12 analysts offer a preseason look at USC-Utah showdown on Oct. 15

The Athletic convened a roundtable of Pac-12 writers and reporters to preview the season in the conference.

USC beat writer Antonio Morales joined enterprise reporter Chris Kamrani, Arizona State beat writer Doug Haller, and Washington beat writer Christian Caple.

The discussion about the USC-Utah game on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City was one part of this extensive, wide-ranging conversation:

Which conference game are you most looking forward to? Morales: USC at Utah. Depending on how Oregon looks, this could potentially be a Pac-12 title game preview. Utah is the league favorite, but USC added a ton of talent through the transfer portal this offseason. The Utes have a gritty, tough brand while the Trojans are viewed as flashy, so it’s a battle of styles and one of the few Lincoln Riley vs. Kyle Whittingham meetings we’ll get to watch in the next few years. Kamrani: USC at Utah on Oct. 15. How does Riley’s group handle the pressure of facing one of the best defenses it will see all year? And conversely and perhaps more importantly: How do the Utes handle facing Caleb Williams, who could be looking to ruin what might be a perfect 6-0 record at that time?

We can’t wait, but it’s also worth noting that USC needs to take care of business in that Corvallis sand trap against Oregon State on Sept. 24. First things first.

