Pablo Sandoval returns to Giants with minor league contract

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval stands in the dugout during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles i Baltimore. The Red Sox on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, have released Sandoval because the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week. It officially ends the Boston tenure for the once-celebrated free agent, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million contract he signed in 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants after signing a minor league contract with the team he broke into the majors leagues with on Saturday.

The 2012 World Series MVP walked into the Giants clubhouse at AT&T Park as if he'd never left, shaking hands with players and grabbing bullpen catcher and former teammate Eli Whiteside in a bear hug from behind.

It was a scene few people thought possible after Sandoval left on bitter terms following the 2014 season after helping San Francisco to its third World Series title in five years.

Sandoval was apologetic upon his return, however, and blamed his comments then on immaturity.

Sandoval, 31, was expected to be the designated hitter for Single-A San Jose later Saturday night and will join Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday where he will split time between third base and DH.

The Boston Red Sox released Sandoval on Wednesday when the third baseman didn't report after being designated for assignment last week. It officially ended the Boston tenure for the slugger, who never was healthy enough to live up to the expectations that came with the $95 million free agent contract he signed in 2014.