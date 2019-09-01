Pablo Sandoval receives standing ovation in possible final Giants at-bat
If Sunday was the end of the road for Pablo Sandoval, it was a fitting finale.
The Giants third baseman, who is slated to undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, was activated Sunday in order to get one last at-bat in front of the Giants faithful at Oracle Park in the series finale against the San Diego Padres.
While Sandoval was unsure if he would get one last at-bat for manager Bruce Bochy before going under the knife, that moment came in the seventh inning. Sandoval came to the plate with a runner on first and one out in the seventh inning against Luis Perdomo, and the three-time World Series champion and 2012 World Series MVP received a long, rousing ovation from those in attendance.
Standing ovation for Pablo after grounding out in possibly his last at-bat ever with the Giants pic.twitter.com/fHcZKWAXWS
— Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) September 1, 2019
Unfortunately, there were no heroic fireworks, as Sandoval chopped an 0-1 pitch to third base, grounding out in his possible final at-bat for the Giants.
It's unclear what the future holds for Sandoval, but if this was it for him in a Giants uniform, he was given a farewell fitting of a franchise hero.
