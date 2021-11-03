Pablo Sandoval enters MLB record books as Braves win World Series

Pablo Sandoval just entered MLB record books with Braves' WS win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Want to win a World Series? Just have Pablo Sandoval on your roster at some point during the season.

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series to capture their fourth championship and first since 1995.

Sandoval began the 2021 season with the Braves, appearing in 69 games for Atlanta before being dealt to the Cleveland Indians at the MLB trade deadline. And those 69 games were enough for the former San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox third baseman to earn a World Series ring with the Braves.

That's right: Sandoval now has four World Series titles to his name after winning three with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014. That's the most rings of any active player in Major League Baseball, with Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and several others right behind him with three.

In fact, the only stop where Sandoval hasn't won a championship is Boston. (He didn't play a game for Cleveland this season following the trade deadline.) Sandoval signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2015 season but was largely a disappointment, hitting just .245 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2015 and missing all but three games in the 2016 campaign.

Boston released Sandoval in 2017 after 32 games played and finally finished paying his salary last year.

Sandoval hit just .178 in his stint with the Braves this season but still made an impact by hitting four pinch-hit home runs. Even his departure was a good luck charm for Atlanta: The Braves traded him for Eddie Rosario, who was named National League Championship Series MVP.