Pablo Lopez gives up seven as Twins’ drop their seventh straight game

WASHINGTON — The Twins needed Pablo López to step up and be their stopper.

Sputtering after two straight series losses, they instead watched their ace get knocked around by the Washington Nationals and that, combined with some sloppy ball, led to a 12-3 drubbing on Monday night at Nationals Park.

The loss was the Twins’ seventh straight, and that losing streak is the longest since 2018.

The Twins led ever-so-briefly on Monday when Kyle Farmer’s second-inning single hit off the third base bag and ticked into left field, allowing Willi Castro to race home and score.

But two batters into the bottom of that frame, that lead was gone for good. Luis García Jr. got ahold of a López sweeper, sending it out to right field and bringing home two runs.

López would give up another home run to Jesse Winker before a turbulent fifth inning in which he allowed five hits and a walk, producing four more Nationals runs.

The seven runs López gave up mark a season high and match the most he has given up while in a Twins uniform.

Things didn’t get particularly better after his departure. In the sixth inning, Caleb Thielbar gave up three runs, though only one was earned.

With Jacob Young on third base, former Twin Eddie Rosario took off for second. Twins catcher Christian Vázquez threw to third to try to get Young there, but the ball hit off of Young and went into left field.

Young scored easily on the play and Rosario, who was well on his way to second when the play unfolded, aggressively raced home.

Caleb Boushley, called up over the weekend, also surrendered a pair of runs, marking the second time in three games that the Twins have given up more than 10 runs.

Related Articles