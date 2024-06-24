Pablo López dominates as Twins shut out Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. — Manager Rocco Baldelli was hesitant to reveal too many of the details before the game, but, he said, Pablo López had a meaningful week in between starts working on a couple of tweaks.

“I think he had some real pointed ideas about what he was trying to accomplish in between his outings,” Baldelli said before the game.

Mission accomplished.

López, who entered the day with a 9.69 ERA in the month of June, was simply spectacular on Sunday. The starter retired the first 17 batters of the game before allowing a hit, dominating the Oakland Athletics in the Twins’ 3-0 win in the series finale at the Oakland Coliseum.

“That’s just a big, big day, big outing for him,” Baldelli said. “He was on fire from the beginning. I mean he had tremendous stuff from the first pitch of the outing to the last.”

With the way he was throwing, it looked as if López had a legitimate chance to write his name into the history books. But with two outs in the sixth inning, after striking out the first two batters of the inning, Lawrence Butler lined a single to right, disrupting López’s bid for perfection.

He allowed just two hits in his eight-inning effort and struck out 14 batters, matching his career high. In the process, he fanned every single Athletics (29-51) batter.

“(Catcher Christian) Vázquez would ask for a pitch in a location and that’s where my focus would be, just tunnel vision to that target,” López said. “Things started flowing and that keeps happening. You see good execution after good execution.”

López said much of his focus this week was on simplicity. There were a lot of words thrown his way, he said, especially as it pertains to biomechanics and his focus was to just keep things simple.

“It was about not overacting, not trying to do way too much,” he said.

Eight innings of sheer dominance was just enough for the Twins (43-35) on Sunday. With his pitch count at 102, López did not get the chance to finish off the game, as Bailey Ober did a day before, though center fielder Byron Buxton said he had fun watching López try to lobby for the final inning.

López pitched with a lead for much of the day after Buxton hit his fifth home run of the season in the second off lefty Hogan Harris.

Harris kept the Twins mostly quiet for much of the game before running into trouble in the seventh. Carlos Santana and Willi Castro started the inning with back-to-back singles before Buxton brought home the team’s second run of the game with a double.

Both of Buxton’s hits came on the first pitch and like López, he was preaching simplifying things, as he often does.

“See ball, hit ball,” Buxton said. “Simplify and just go compete. That’s it.”

The Twins scored another run on Kyle Farmer’s fielder’s choice, and those three runs were more than enough offensive support for López and Griffin Jax, who completed the shutout with a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season.

In a season full of ups and downs for López, Sunday’s start marked the first start since May 9 that he has not allowed a home run in his most dominant effort yet.

“It feels really good, but now it’s like, ‘How can we make it happen again?’” López said. “If I did it once, I can do it again. Just keeping that mentality.”

