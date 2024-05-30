PA tourism campaign sponsors NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pocono Raceway announced Thursday the name of the upcoming Annual NASCAR Cup Series Race.

According to the release, the name of the series race will be the Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.

The 160-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, July 14, at the “Tricky Triangle” in Long Pond and will be sponsored by Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway, a new tourism campaign to increase tourism in the Keystone State.

“NASCAR Cup Series races are some of the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and nobody does it better than Pennsylvania,” Governor Josh Shapiro said in the release.

“Having the opportunity to shine a light on tourism in Pennsylvania while helping Governor Shapiro, Secretary Siger and the entire DCED team launch a new brand is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our team,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May explained.

You can watch the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA at 2:30 p.m. on the USA Network or with live radio broadcasts on Sirius XM and MRN.

You can go online for tickets and additional information on events happening at the Pocono Raceway.

