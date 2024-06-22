P.V.- Bettendorf baseball league remembers Steve Tappa

The Bettendorf-P.V, baseball league put together a great memorial to remember longtime Q.C. sports writer, Steve Tappa, who passed away earlier this week.

Visitation is Saturday June 22nd 10 A.M. at Halligan McCabe 614 N. Main St. in Davenport.

Funeral is Monday, June 24th at Christ the King Chapel Saint Ambrose University 518 W. Locust St in Davenport.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.