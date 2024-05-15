Pérez plagued by long ball as Pirates get pummeled by Brewers

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Martín Pérez had a start for the Pittsburgh Pirates that he’d like to forget.

Pérez (1-3) allowed nine runs on 11 hits including five home runs in five-plus innings pitched as the Pirates were walloped 10-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

After the Pirates (19-25) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a Connor Joe sacrifice fly in the top of the third, the Brewers (26-17) responded with a three-run home run from William Contreras. It was the first of a reoccurring them.

