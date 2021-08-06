Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

S&P, NASDAQ Set New Highs While Waiting for Jobs Report

Jim Giaquinto
·4 min read

Despite bobbing up and down all week, the major indices go into Friday’s session with gains through the first four days… and even a couple record highs! Of course, there’s a big piece of data coming out tomorrow that could be the deciding factor for this first week of August.

The S&P advanced 0.60% today to 4429.10, which marks its second record close in the past three days. The Dow rose 0.78% (or about 271 points) to 35,064.25. These indices are up nearly 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively, moving into Friday.

The NASDAQ has been the most consistent of the major indices by closing in the green each day this week. On Thursday, it was up 0.78% (or almost 115 points) to a new record of 14895.12. The index is vastly outperforming its counterparts with a gain of 1.5% over the four days.    

It was a respectable performance heading into the major event of the week: the Government Employment Situation report. The number is always newsworthy, but it’s all the more important these days because jobs are a big factor in the Fed’s policy decisions. An in-line print probably won’t cause too many ripples, but a surprise could have a significant impact on the market.  

"This critical employment data could be market moving if there are any material surprises. The health of the US jobs market is the principal factor the Fed is focused on as they decide on a tapering timeline, and any shocking figures on this front could quickly shift the stock market's ceaseless bullish narrative,” said Dan Laboe in Headline Trader

"In tomorrow's July employment data, economists are estimating 845k net new jobs (compared to 850k in June), an unemployment rate of 5.7% (5.9% in June), and a 0.3% hourly wage increase (in line with June),” he said.

It’s actually been a week full of employment news. Today we got a jobless claims number of 385,000 for last week, which was pretty much inline with expectations and an improvement from the previous week. It was also the first result below 400K since mid-July. And on Wednesday was the ADP employment report, which said that private payrolls added 330K in July. The result was only about half of what was expected.

We won't have to wait long for the jobs number tomorrow since it comes out before the market opens. Let's see what happens.

Today's Portfolio Highlights:

Surprise Trader: Despite three straight quarters of positive earnings surprises, shares of Rackspace (RXT) have come under pressure. However, earnings estimates advanced to the point that this company is now a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Once again, this is the divergence that Dave likes to see with shares moving down but estimates moving up. RXT is a tech services company that designs, builds and operates cloud environments. It has a positive Earnings ESP of 2.27% heading into the next quarterly release after the bell on Wednesday, August 11. The editor added RXT on Thursday with a 12% allocation, while also selling Materion (MTRN) for a slight loss after getting “stuck in the mud” with no follow-through after its report. Read the full write-up for more.  

Healthcare Innovators: The CRISPR names have been going crazy in recent days as ARK is investing heavily in the space (more on that below). Kevin was looking for more exposure and decided to buy the aptly-named CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) on Thursday after the stock was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, the editor also picked up Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) because he expects this biotech has 3X the upside to downside. Analysts upgraded the stock lately based on its cooperation deal with Apellis Pharma (APLS) and the success of Intellia (NTLA) with its in vivo gene editing programs. The portfolio sold Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) today, as well. Read the full write-up for more details on today’s action. Meanwhile, the rise in CRISPR names as mentioned above helped Editas Medicine (EDIT) jump 18.4% on Thursday, which put it among the top 5 biggest winners of the session. Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) also made that list with an increase of 9%.

Stocks Under $10: When Brian added Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) back in November 2020, he figured this healthcare staffing firm would be in some demand as covid was raging with no vaccine. The editor was right! CCRN is now the best performer in the portfolio with a gain of nearly 150% in a little over 8 months. It was the biggest mover on Thursday as well by climbing 24.7% after its quarterly report. In its second quarter, CCRN beat earnings estimates by 17.5% and the revenue expectation by 8.4%. That makes ten straight quarters of positive earnings surprises. By the way, Alto Ingredients (ALTO) also made the Top 5 today with a rise of 7.6%.

Income Investor: "First-time unemployment claims of 385,000 were in-line with expectations. We also got July’s private payroll data on Wednesday, which showed a gain of 330,000 jobs but fell way short of the 653,000 estimate; leisure and hospitality added the most jobs last month.

"July’s jobs report is significant because the reading will have some direct implications on what path the Fed may decide to take. Will the central bank begin any tapering policies? When will they do this? How fast or how slow will these policies take effect?

"Any change in the Fed’s direction, no matter what’s already priced in or what isn’t, has the potential to make investors nervous or make them more confident about the stock market’s direction. But we have two core advantages to weather any kind of market environment: dividends and diversity. Consistent cash payouts are a lovely little bonus in a bullish market, but they can provide security when the outlook turns bearish." -- Maddy Johnson

All the Best,
Jim Giaquinto

Recommendations from Zacks' Private Portfolios:

Believe it or not, this article is not available on the Zacks.com website. The commentary is a partial overview of the daily activity from Zacks' private recommendation services. If you would like to follow our Buy and Sell signals in real time, we've made a special arrangement for readers of this website. Starting today you can see all the recommendations from all of Zacks' portfolios absolutely free for 7 days. Our services cover everything from value stocks and momentum trades to insider buying and positive earnings surprises (which we've predicted with an astonishing 80%+ accuracy). Click here to "test drive" Zacks Ultimate for FREE >>

 
Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Corsair CEO: Demand for gaming gear has exploded over the last few years

    Andy Paul, Corsair CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Corsair earnings, the chip shortage, outlook for the gaming industry, and impacts from port delays.

  • Nelson Peltz to step down from P&G board

    The consumer goods giant appointed the founder of Trian Fund Management to its board in 2018, following a bitter months-long proxy fight - the biggest ever involving a U.S. company at the time. Trian has sold some of its stake in P&G since 2017. "P&G has created tremendous value for all stakeholders since 2017," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Gensler’s Preference for Bitcoin Futures Products Is Likely Bad News for a Spot BTC ETF

    The SEC chairman's comments this week are causing issuers to readjust their expectations for the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm

    Back in January of 2018, Tesla was worth about $59 billion, the more affordable Model 3 was still trying to ramp up production, and CEO Elon Musk had recently agreed to stay at the helm of the electric car company for at least another 10 years. As a New York Times story detailed, Musk made […] The post The Way Elon Musk Gets Paid, Once Considered “Radical,” Is Becoming the Norm appeared first on InsideHook.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Jeff Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Meet the Man Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Banks quietly curb overdraft fees — long a target for Democrats

    As Democrats work to eradicate overdraft fees, some banks are retooling their overdraft policies or eliminating the fees altogether on their own, moves that could help lower-income Americans save money.

  • Nintendo Q1 profit down as pandemic gaming boom slows

    Nintendo's first-quarter net profit fell nearly 13 percent as the video-game lockdown boom lost momentum, the Japanese firm said Thursday, after reporting record earnings in the previous financial year.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Cutera Inc (CUTR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CUTR earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • What's Weighing Down Plug Power and Bloom Energy's Stocks Today?

    Consistent with the overall bearish mood that's driving the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lower today, shares of fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are also slipping. As of 3:40 p.m. EDT, the stocks of Plug Power and Bloom Energy are down 2.8% and 3.7%, respectively. Plug Power's decline may seem confusing today considering the company's news this morning.