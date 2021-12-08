P Michael Palardy is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13

For the second time this year, the Miami Dolphins have a player that’s earned a Player of the Week honor, as punter Michael Palardy was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13.

In the win over the New York Giants, Palardy punted six times, averaging 48.33 yards per attempt. He also set a new career-long with a 65-yard punt to pin the Giants back at their own 15.

Coming off of a torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season, Palardy struggled a bit early in the year but has really stepped up along with his teammates during this winning streak. On the season, the 29-year-old is third in the league in punts downed inside the 20.

Palardy joins Xavien Howard as the only Dolphins to be named Player of the Week in the 2021 season.