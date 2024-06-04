P&L and Sporting KC to host Copa America watch parties this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Power and Light District is partnering with Sporting KC this summer to host watch parties for Copa América at KC Live! and No Other Pub.

Sixteen teams from all over the world, including six from the United States, are vying for the championship trophy in the three-week-long, South American tournament starting on June 20 and ending on July 14.

According to the South American Football Confederation, 14 venues across the country are hosting the matches, including Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, if you can’t seem to snag a ticket, don’t worry because there are even more opportunities to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team and Mexico Men’s National Team take on their South American opponents.

The downtown Power and Light District will hold six watch party events, five of which will be at KCLive! and one at No Other Pub. Here are the dates and times of the events:

Copa America Group Stage: USA and Mexico Matches

Mexico vs. Jamaica: Saturday, June 22 (8 p.m. CT) Watch Party at No Other Pub in KC Power & Light District United States vs. Bolivia: Sunday, June 23 (5 p.m. CT) Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District (free tickets) Mexico vs. Venezuela: Wednesday, June 26 (8 p.m. CT) Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District United States vs. Panama: Thursday, June 27 (5 p.m. CT) Watch live on FOX, Univision and TUDN (no public watch party) Mexico vs. Ecuador: Sunday, June 30 (7 p.m. CT) Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District United States vs. Uruguay: Monday, July 1 (8 p.m. CT) Watch Party in KC Live! Block at KC Power & Light District (free tickets)

Tickets for the U.S. Men’s National Team watch parties are free and available to reserve at SeatGeek.com. However, the Mexico Men’s National Team watch parties do not require tickets or reservations to enter the venue. Doors open two hours before the matches begin.

If you are interested in going, Power and Light is located across from the T-Mobile Center at 1370 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri. Check out the map below:

