P.K. Yonge football gets its guy, hires Blue Wave alum Willie Jackson Jr. as head coach

Come the fall, there will be a new, but familiar face pacing the sidelines of P.K. Yonge football games.

After parting ways with second-year head coach Kevin Doelling on February 28, the Blue Wave football program formally introduced Willie Jackson Jr. as the program's next head football coach on Monday afternoon.

Jackson, 51, comes with many ties to the P.K. Yonge and Gainesville communities as he was born and raised in Gainesville before going on to play football for the Blue Wave during his high school years. Jackson was a standout quarterback, running back and defensive back, while also collecting all-state honors as a senior.

Jackson went on to play football for the Florida Gators, following in his father's footsteps. Jackson's father, Willie Jackson Sr., is recognized as being one of the first two Black scholarship football players at UF, signing his paperwork alongside Leonard George in 1968.

The younger Jackson played wide receiver under Florida coach Steve Spurrier from 1990-93 and was the Gators No. 1 receiver in 1992 when he tallied 62 receptions for 772 yards − two marks that led the SEC that season.

After leaving UF, where he also walked on to the men's basketball team during the 1989-90 season, Jackson was selected in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft, landing with the Dallas Cowboys at pick No. 109.

However, Jackson's stint with America's Team would be short-lived. He asked the organization to allow him to be available for the 1995 NFL Expansion Draft, so he did not to have to play in the shadows of Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin.

Jackson was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and led the team in receiving during their inaugural season. Jackson went on to also play for the the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Washington Redskins before calling it a career in 2004.

Since retiring from playing, Jackson has made coaching stops at various levels − including at P.K. Yonge and Eastside. Last fall, Jackson returned to Eastside to serve as the Rams' offensive coordinator.

With first-year head coach Gator Hoskins at the helm, the Eastside football program blossomed in 2022, posting an 8-3 record and putting up more points than it had since the 2019 season − the same year former Gators quarterback and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was a senior.

Jackson takes over a Blue Wave program that went 4-8 last fall.

