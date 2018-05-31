P.K. Subban and Zdeno Chara are classmates at Harvard

No cell phones in class? Guess they made an exception for one of the NHL's great defenseman at the Harvard Business School.

Actually, it's two of the NHL's best defensemen who are in a Harvard executive education class. Bitter rivals on the ice, especially when P.K. Subban was with the Montreal Canadiens, Subban and the Bruins' Zdeno Chara are now students together in Cambridge.

Subban's trade to the Nashville Predators may have softened the rivalry a bit. He's been busy around Boston the past few days, with visits to Fenway Park and to TD Garden where he met LeBron James after the Cavs' Game 7 victory over the Celtics.

