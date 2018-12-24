P.K. Subban was over the moon while meeting Tom Brady after Patriots' win

It’s tough to not like someone as warm and positive as P.K. Subban.

The Predators blueliner made headlines earlier this week when his ‘Carol Crawl’ through the city he of Nashville reached new heights. Unfortunately, fans haven’t been able to enjoy his exciting, offensive brand of hockey as he’s been on the IR since mid-November. However, based on his participation in an optional practice on Friday, it seemed like he was very close to returning to the Preds lineup.

Subban travelled with the team to Boston for a clash with the Bruins on Saturday, but didn’t end up suiting up in Nashville’s 5-2 loss. Although we’re sure he was disappointed that he didn’t get the chance to hit the ice, the decision to extend his stay in Beantown likely boosted his mood.

On Sunday, the short Christmas break in the NHL schedule quickly became one for him to remember. He was in attendance at Gillette Stadium while the New England Patriots knocked off the Buffalo Bills 24-12 to clinch their 10th straight AFC East title. (Which, by the way, is an insane statistic).

That was just the tip of the iceberg, though.

After the game, the 29-year-old had the opportunity to enter the Patriots’ dressing room to meet arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Although Subban has a Norris Trophy, three All-Star nods and an Olympic gold medal to his name, he reacted as most of us likely would.

“Tom’s giving me his jersey!” he said with a giddy grin once he saw Brady heading to his locker after presenting the Patriots QB with a hockey stick and jersey of his own.

Then, while Brady was busy giving his threads the Sharpie treatment, Subban got to meet another Patriots legend in wide receiver Julian Edelman. You couldn’t wipe the smile off his face if you tried.

With the Predators entering the NHL’s holiday break 0-3-1 in their last four games, they’d likely love to see Subban return to game action as soon as possible.

Along with his impressive on-ice skill set he brings, his teammates also probably wouldn’t mind if a little something from his interaction with the five-time Super Bowl champion could rub off on Subban as well.

