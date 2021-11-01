P.J. Williams told his family he wanted to 'bring a Brady ball'

SNY

In this SNY NFL Insider Report presented by Verizon, Ralph Vacchiano is hearing several NFL teams are interested in trading for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram including the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. Vacchiano points out that the Giants are keen on getting something in return but it'll have to be worth their while.