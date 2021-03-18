P.J. Williams returns to Saints on one-year deal

The Saints have assured the return of cornerback P.J. Williams, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Saints selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 draft, and he has spent his career in New Orleans.

In 2020, Williams played 15 games with three starts. He saw action on 499 defensive snaps, almost 50 percent of the defensive plays, and another 111 on special teams.

Williams, 27, made 40 tackles, an interception, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries last season.

For his career, Williams has appeared in 62 games with 26 starts and has totaled 191 tackles, five interceptions and 26 pass breakups.

