P.J. Washington flies in for the alley-oop slam, 04/07/2024
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Astros right-hander made sure everyone learned his name by throwing the first no-no of 2024.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
The betting market took note of the Texans' trade for Stefon Diggs.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.