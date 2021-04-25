P.J. Washington with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics
P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 04/25/2021
The Charlotte Hornets trailed for just 15 seconds on Sunday afternoon and led by double digits for most of the day as they blew out the Celtics at home, 125-104.
Jabari Parker (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/25/2021
Perhaps the secret of Shevchenko's success is the only goal she has is winning the upcoming fight.
For Stephen Curry, his recent hot streak is the culmination of a journey that began even before he was born. It starts with a simple hoop on a farm outside of tiny Grottoes, Virginia.
Now that the New York Knicks are good again, it's OK to hate them again. Which is good for the whole sport of basketball.
Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laporte's late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game to somehow stay in contention at Wembley Stadium. But City finally made the breakthrough in the 82nd minute from an unlikely source as defender Laporte met Kevin de Bruyne's free kick and headed past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/25/2021
It appears Jon Jones' shot at heavyweight gold will have to wait.
Edwards, 41, suddenly retired from NASCAR after he was a restart away from the 2016 Cup Series title.
Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly narrowed their focus at the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft
Portland drops second in a row to Memphis and fifth in a row overall.
Atletico Madrid's title hopes suffered a setback on Sunday as a shock 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao handed Barcelona the upper hand in a thrilling race at the top of La Liga.
After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.
Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.
The alligators are out at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The PGA Tour's annual event in the Bayou is back after missing last year due to a COVID cancellation. There are some fans allowed on the grounds this week. And there's plenty of alligators ...
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.
Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.
Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.
Barty, who turns 25 on Saturday, and her Australian coach Craig Tyzzer were among those who took advantage of the WTA's offer but said she made sure they were not "jumping the queue". "We were looking at different avenues to try and get vaccinated without jumping the queue in Australia to see what our options were, and we weren't able to get much of an answer before we left in March," she told reporters at a tournament in Stuttgart.