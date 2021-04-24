P.J. Washington with a buzzer beater vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Trevor Moore (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 04/23/2021

    Devonte' Graham (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/23/2021

    Senate candidate Erica Smith said millions of Black men and women have been killed in American history. An NC Democratic Party executive committee member accused her of exaggerating.

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

    A thunderstorm pelted Talladega Superspeedway at just the right time for Jeb Burton. After a seven-car wreck on the backstretch, Burton held the lead under caution when the rain intensified. After NASCAR brought the Xfinity Series cars to pit road, the clouds opened and made a first-time winner of the driver of the No. 10 […]

    Infielder JT Riddle became the latest member of the Minnesota Twins to be placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday. He has appeared in four games for the Twins this season, batting .333 (2-for-6) with a run scored. On Tuesday, the Twins put outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick as well as left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the COVID list.

    AD was rusty in his first game in two months.

    ATLANTA (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 21 points, John Collins added 20 and the injury-depleted Atlanta Hawks surprised the Miami Heat with a 118-103 victory Friday night. Atlanta played without its two best players, leading scorer Trae Young and NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela, but the Hawks still proved too much for Miami's leaky defense. Interim coach Nate McMillan wrote the word ''believe'' on the chalkboard before the game.

    Call this a win for the Colts.

    Our latest projections for the Chiefs' offensive line depth chart after the Orlando Brown Jr. trade.

    NFL.com's Chad Reuter released his seven-round mock draft, which featured the Bears trading up to select their quarterback of the future.

    Maybe Perez just plans on extracting money for the clubs who haven't opted out from the ones who were convinced to depart the endeavor.

    "I would love to be able to... be able to pick up the phone, text him, call him, and get advice or just talk."

    People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.

    Orlando Brown Jr. trade compared to Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil deal

    Scott, who won the Masters in 2013 and gained the number one ranking a year later, also withdrew from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games because he was worried about the possible transmission of the mosquito-borne Zika virus. "With the world being the way it is, Adam is gone 4-5 weeks at a time this year during his playing blocks," his manager said in a statement. Scott, ranked 35 in the world, is the second top golfer to say he would skip the Tokyo Games after world number one Dustin Johnson did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team last month.

    How did USMNT star Christian Pulisic perform for Chelsea at West Ham? Minute-by-minute analysis on the American star from the London Stadium.

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reacted with humor to the latest story of hatred towards him from an Ohio bar owner.

    The owner of the pub on Cincinnati's West Side said there is one way he will show NBA games again on TV.

    Browns could reunite Odell Beckham Jr. with workout partner Rashod Bateman