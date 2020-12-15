P.J. Washington with a block vs the Toronto Raptors
P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets) with a block vs the Toronto Raptors, 12/14/2020
P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets) with a block vs the Toronto Raptors, 12/14/2020
LaVar Ball lashed out at the Detroit Pistons on Monday, less than 24 hours after the franchise waived his son LiAngelo Ball.
The Buccaneers got a rare call at the end of the first half.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Shilo Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is leaving South Carolina.
A trio of friends who happen to be elite NBA wings shared some jokes about the Duke product's height.
After years of apathy and precious few signs of progress, the coaching job at the Illinois has finally opened. Here are the top candidates to replace Lovie Smith.
Patrick Mahomes got off to a brutal start against the Dolphins defense.
If Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't return from injury and to the Lions next season, then he went out in a fitting way vs. Packers.
Kylie Fitts kicked the ball out of Dion Lewis' hands, which is strictly prohibited in the NFL rule book.
HOUSTON (AP) -- The Bermuda grass of south Texas was unlike anything A Lim Kim had ever seen. The U.S. Women's Open, with its reputation as the toughest test, was a major she had never played.
A play so nice, you'll have to watch it twice (to catch this awesome Fletcher Cox moment).
After not featuring in the team's first two preseason games, LiAngelo Ball was reportedly waived by the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.
Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson was placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing during a game over the weekend, his grandfather told USA Today on Monday. Johnson collapsed during a game against Florida State in Tallahassee on Saturday and was transported back to Gainesville on Monday. "They're just not sure," Larry DeJarnett told USA Today.
LaMelo Ball reportedly found a new home in Charlotte, belonging to former Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton.
If the CFP selection committee is going to put Ohio State in the playoff, it should just go right ahead and say it likes OSU's famous brand and be done with it. Because they can't win the "data point" argument this year.
Lakers second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker shines again, scoring a game-high 33 points in a 131-106 preseason victory over the Clippers.
The Carolina Panthers are stuck in quarterback purgatory and they only have themselves to blame.
Art Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amid a massive sexual assault scandal rocked the football program.
There were allegations of salary-cap circumvention when Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers over the Lakers and Raptors.
A few days after browbeating the Chargers 45-0, the Patriots came back to the Southern California stadium and lost to the Rams 24-3. New England could barely muster anything offensively, and the Patriots inserted Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in the fourth quarter to relieve Cam Newton. In four of New England’s last five games, Newton [more]
Gus Malzahn delivered a classy message to Auburn and its universe on his way out as football coach