P.J. Walker's best plays from 337-yard game Week 8
Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker's best plays from 337-yard game during Week 8 of the 2022 season.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Necessary first step.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all shined again: Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Detroit Lions.
The Bears lost to the Cowboys 49-29 so it's easy to find the bad. But there was some good, too.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Michigan State President Samuel Stanley publicly apologized Sunday for a ''violent'' skirmish in which Spartans football players appeared to attack Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing to the rival Wolverines. ''I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program,'' Stanley said in a statement. ''On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured.
The latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll reflects major movements outside the top-10 teams.
The first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday. Will an SEC team be No. 1. And if so, which one?
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll has Ohio State losing out on some first-place votes it had last week. #GoBucks
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards, three TDs and Detroit Lions failed to force a punt until fourth quarter, losing fifth in row.