P.J. Walker to start at QB for the Panthers against New England

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has decided to start P.J. Walker at quarterback in the team’s second preseason game, against the New England Patriots.

The decision comes as Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are competing for the starting spot in Carolina. Mayfield got the start in the team’s first preseason game, last weekend against the Washington Commanders.

The move also coincides with recent reporting that the Panthers are “expected” to name Mayfield the starter for Carolina’s Week 1 contest against his former team, the Cleveland Browns:

P.J. Walker is expected to start at quarterback for the Panthers in their second preseason game vs. the Patriots, per sources. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are still in a QB battle for the 1 spot and Panthers playing mostly 2s and 3s tonight. So, neither gets the start. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 19, 2022

Walker appeared in five games last season for the Panthers, making one start. In limited action, he completed 36 of 66 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown, along with three interceptions.

The decision to start Walker could be an opportunity to showcase him for a potential trade. With Mayfield, Darnold and third-round pick Matt Corral also on the roster, Carolina likely faces a numbers game at the quarterback position.

Walker and Corral will alternate quarters on Friday night against the Patriots:

PJ Walker and Matt Corral to alternate quarters against Patriotshttps://t.co/qH5rGTW73O — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 19, 2022

