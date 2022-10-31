P.J. Walker to start for Panthers again this week

Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is remaining the starter for at least another week.

Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks confirmed today that Walker will get the start on Sunday at Cincinnati.

Although the Panthers have invested significant resources into trading for Baker Mayfield this year and Sam Darnold last year, Walker has been their most successful quarterback the last two seasons. It’s unsurprising that Wilks is sticking with him.

Mayfield was the backup to Walker on Sunday, and Wilks made a point of praising the professionalism Mayfield has shown in supporting Walker.

Darnold is currently on injured reserve but has returned to practice and is apparently healthy enough to play.

