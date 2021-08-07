P.J. Tucker thrilled to join the Miami Heat

Forward P.J. Tucker signed his two-year, $15 million deal with the Heat on Saturday, giving Miami a skilled defender and corner three-point shooter to split the power forward job with Markieff Morris.

“When you’re a free agent, you’re looking for a fit, coaching styles, team styles, and this [team] is exactly what I do,” Tucker said. “Last year, I trained in Miami. So this has been a long time coming. I’m super excited.”

Tucker averaged 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds and shot 33.6 percent from three-point range for Houston and Milwaukee last season.

He was exceptional defensively as a starting power forward in Milwaukee’s run to the NBA Finals.

He said Bam Adebayo “is my guy, a North Carolina guy, known him for a while. Being able to do what he does is unbelievable - guarding one through five, his energy every night on the glass. When you’ve got a center that can do all those things. He makes the game easier for a lot of people.”

He said of the Heat’s outlook in the East: “I like our chances. I like our team. We have a tough team with guys that get after it. It’s going to be fun. You look at our roster, we’re going to be a tough, gritty team, guys that play two-ways, can switch multiple positions. More than anything, I can see us being united. Guys who are like minded and play the same way. If you have a bunch of guys like that on the same team, you have special things happening.”

Tucker said “I’ve guarded Jimmy Butler for years now and everyone knows his competitive edge. He brings it every single night. He’s going to bring that mentality to the team and that’s by far the No. 1 thing I’m excited about playing with Jimmy.”

Pat Riley called Tucker “the perfect addition to this team. He brings both shooting and most importantly, the ability to defend a lot of perimeter players. We love his versatility in order to put a defensive team on the court, where all five guys can defend, while also having enough shooting and scoring to win games.”

The Heat has announced all signings except Victor Oladipo and Udonis Haslem, which are both expected. That would give the Heat 14 players under contract. Miami can sign as many as 15 players to standard contract and can sign two players to two-way contracts.