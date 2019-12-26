P.J. Tucker Broke Out $15K ‘Wahlburger’ Air Jordans for NBA Christmas Day Game

Click here to read the full article.

Houston Rockets starting forward P.J. Tucker has the best sneaker collection in the NBA, and he proved it again last night when he stepped onto the court during yesterday’s NBA Christmas Day game between his Houston Rockets team and the Golden State Warriors.

Tucker took to Instagram yesterday wearing an exclusive iteration of the Air Jordan 4 that was created for actor Mark Wahlberg and his family, specifically inspired by his family’s Wahlburgers restaurant in 2018. The kicks feature a vibrant green suede upper with details including clear wings and translucent outsole, along with removable Wahlburgers logo patches on the tongue.

The kicks have never released to the public, but were given out to select friends and family of the Wahlbergs with sizes reselling for around $15,000 on StockX; asking prices as high as $35,000.

Unfortunately, Tucker’s kicks were the highlight of his night as the Rockets were defeated by the Warriors with a score of 116-104. Tucker scored 7 points while grabbing eight rebounds in 38 minutes of play.

